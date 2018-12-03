Handmade items created by Angmering Made with Love for Turning Tides and Love Your Hospital

Angmering Made With Love members have been busy creating lots of handmade goodies for the two charities they are supporting this Christmas.

The crafters have been extremely busy this autumn, knitting, sewing and crocheting items for Turning Tides and Love Your Hospital to sell to raise money.

Angmering Made With Love founders Jacqui McGuire and Vivienne Dacosta making the delivery to Turning Tides at Delaney House in Worthing

The group was set up by Jacqui McGuire and Vivienne Dacosta a year ago to help local charities and now has 200 members, people who are skilled in knitting, sewing and crochet.

Vivienne said: “We dropped off a huge supply of homemade Christmas decorations to be sold at the Turning Tides office, previously Worthing Churches Homeless Projects, as well as bags and bags of unused craft items for the residents of Delaney House to use.

“We will also be dropping off lots more items at Love Your Hospital, which includes Worthing, St Richard’s and Southlands, in December.”

Angmering Made With Love has helped four charities this year. The group is always looking for new members. If you can knit, sew or crochet and would like to join, email vivienne_dacosta@hotmail.com

Vivienne said: “The more members we have, the more local charities we can help.”

The group meets on the last Friday of every month in Hobbycraft, Angmering, from 10am to midday. People can join in the session or just leave items to be picked up in the store.

