Have your say on the nightlife in Adur and Worthing

Residents of Adur and Worthing have been given the opportunity to air their views on the nightlife in their area.

Adur and Worthing Councils have opened a public consultation into the 'evening and night-time economy' to scope out the need for improvements or new approaches.

Worthing Town Centre. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

Evening and night-time economy is considered to be economic activity that takes place between 5pm and 6am.

It covers activities such as eating out in restaurants, cafés and takeaways, drinking in pubs, clubs and bars and culture and entertainment in theatres and cinemas. It also involves the provision of accommodation, such as hotels, bed and breakfast, Air B&B and guesthouses.

The review is being undertaken by members of the councils' Joint Overview and Scrutiny Committee, chaired by Worthing councillor Bob Smytherman.

Mr Smytherman said: “The night-time economy brings massive benefits to our wider area, bringing in millions to the economy and creating hundreds of jobs. For those reasons it’s vital that we get as many views as possible to feed into this work.”

Shoreham High Street

Residents, businesses and visitors can share their views through an online form on the councils' website, which can be found here: Night-time economy review

Feedback is required by March 8, 2019, using the online form or copies can be sent to Mark Lowe via mark.lowe@adur-worthing.gov.uk