Hazardous driving conditions reported across West Sussex

Various reports of difficult drving conditions are being reported across West Sussex this morning due to the overnight snow.

The current problems are:

- A29. Hazardous driving conditions and queueing traffic due to snow on A29 Bury Hill. Both ways between A284 London Road and West Burton Lane.

- A24. The road has now been re-opened following an earlier accident.

- A273. Hazardous driving conditions and queueing traffic due to snow on A273. Both ways between B2112 New Road and A23 London Road.

- A264. Hazardous driving conditions due to snow on A264. Both ways at A24.

- B2110. Hazardous driving conditions and slow traffic due to snow on B2110 Turner’s Hill Road. Both ways at Saint Hill Road.