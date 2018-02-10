Advice service alters focus due to demand

Citizens Advice Shoreham is changing its service in response to increased demand for telephone and digital advice.

From Monday, the morning service will be dedicated to phone, web chat and email suppport, rather than face-to-face advice.

The team will continue to offer a face-to-face service at the Shoreham Centre from 12pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and Citizens Advice Worthing, based at Worthing Town Hall, is available for face-to-face advice from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays.

Lee Furlong, client services manager for Central and South Sussex Citizens Advice, which operates the Shoreham service, said: “We are committed to helping as many clients as we can.

“Our team in Shoreham are very experienced in supporting clients on the phone, via web chat and email, and we’re excited about being able to help more people who need us.”

Citizens Advice has been offering its service in West Sussex for nearly 80 years. The free, confidential advice and support covers issues ranging from benefits, housing, employment and debt.

Dedicated volunteers and staff at Citizens Advice Shoreham helped almost 7,500 people in 2017, and the number choosing to contact the service via the telephone and online significantly increased.

New volunteers are now needed to join the team giving telephone and digital advice.

Volunteering for Citizens Advice brings many rewards but the role can be challenging. Full training and ongoing support are provided.

Visit www.cassca.org.uk and click ‘volunteer’ for more information.