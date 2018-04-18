Ambulance chairman to step down

The chairman of Sussex’s ambulance service is to step down just a year into the job due to health reasons.

Richard Foster is leaving South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) with immediate effect, having been advised he needs major surgery in the near future, the trust said.

This, combined with the on-going demands of his other commitments, means that he feels he is unable to devote the time that is necessary to the trust during its continuing period of change, SECAmbs said.

Mr Foster, who joined the trust in April 2017, said: “I am tendering my resignation with deep regret.

“It has been a difficult decision but I feel it is the right decision for myself and for the trust at this time.”

Deputy chairman Graham Colbert will take on the duties of the chairman until further notice.

SECAmb chief executive Daren Mochrie said: “On behalf of the trust, I would like to thank Richard for his contribution during the past 12 months and wish him well, both for his forthcoming surgery and for the future.”

The ambulance service was rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission in October 2017 and remains in special measures.