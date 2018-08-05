Awards given to healthy Worthing primary school

Children and staff at a Worthing primary school are celebrating a great year for sport and healthy lifestyle choices after receiving gold and platinum awards.

The quality and quantity of sport and PE provision at Broadwater CE Primary School, in Rectory Gardens, has been recognised with the School Games Gold award for key stage two children.

This is the fourth year in a row the school has achieved the gold award, meaning if the school achieves it next year, it will receive the platinum level award.

Provision at key stage one has won the platinum award for the second year running.

Debbie Vyse, healthy school co-ordinator, said: “It is really exciting to hear so many children talking about changes that they have made to their activity levels, food choices and how they have included their whole family.”

The school is delighted that 86 per cent of pupils have regularly attended extra-curricular sports clubs throughout the 2017/18 academic year and 76 per cent of the school represented Broadwater in the 65 inter-school competitions it took part in this year.

Teachers said there have been many sport successes throughout the year, as children from every year group earned trophies and medals in a variety of sports including cross country, football, netball, indoor athletics, gymnastics, outdoor athletics, basketball, boccia and tennis.

Healthy eating month at the school was also a success, with 70 per cent of children taking part every day as they worked hard to stay fit and make healthy choices.

