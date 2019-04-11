BBC films in Worthing at Guild Care’s Bradbury Wellbeing Centre

Music makers was the theme of BBC One’s Songs of Praise on Sunday and what better place to film it than Guild Care’s Bradbury Wellbeing Centre in Worthing.

The episode aired on April 7 was partly recorded at an hour-long music therapy session for people with dementia.

The BBC One camera crew for Songs of Praise at the Guild Care's Bradbury Wellbeing Centre

A camera crew visited the centre in Goring to meet film music therapist Hazel Child and service users.

Hazel, who works for Waves Music Therapy, said: “Recent research has found that music is an important tool to help manage emotional states and symptoms of dementia, helping to retain memory, stimulate responses and possibly delay the onset of the disease. Yet despite knowing the effectiveness of music therapy just five per cent of care homes are using it effectively.”

The day centre provides respite to carers of people with dementia and every other week, the music therapy session allows people with dementia to sing and play instruments.

Nicki Freeman, Guild Care’s day services manager, said: “At Guild Care we’re committed to ensuring the people who come to us have a day full of stimulating activities, all within a fun and safe environment, cared for by highly-trained staff.

Making music at Guild Care's Bradbury Wellbeing Centre

“We believe music therapy is a great way of interacting with people living with dementia and we can see how people’s faces literally light up when they take part in the sessions.”

The Bradbury Wellbeing Centre is the only purpose-built building of its kind in Worthing. It is open Monday to Friday and alternative weekends. Call the customer services team on 01903 327327 or email enquiry@guildcare.org