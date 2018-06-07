Boy aims to inspire others with head shave

Year-six pupil Oscar Thompson has raised more than £1,200 for St Barnabas House hospice by having his head shaved.

Oscar wanted to help cancer patients and support the hospice care services.

He explained: “What inspired me to do this was that my friend Connor’s mum sadly died from cancer, so I thought I would like to help families and people who suffer from cancer.

“I would like to help families to fight cancer. I want people to be inspired by me and try to be brave enough to do what I do.”

Oscar attends St Catherine’s Catholic Primary School in Littlehampton, where staff are very proud of his efforts.

Head teacher Gillian Askham said she was humbled by the actions of the children and she hoped what Oscar had achieved would inspire others to support such a worthy cause.

Oscar and Connor visited the hospice in Worthing together to present the cheque.

Mary Bye, community fundraising officer, said: “We are thrilled that Oscar chose to support St Barnabas and would like to thank him for his support, he is an inspiration to us all.

“Thank you also to his family, St Catherine’s and Connor for their wonderful support, which makes a huge difference and enables us to continue providing care for patients and their families across our local area.”