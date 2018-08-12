Breathe Easy group raises awareness of lung issues with Worthing mayor

Worthing Breathe Easy celebrated Breathe Easy Week with tea in the mayor’s parlour.

Part of the British Lung Foundation, the group provides support to people with respiratory issues such as lung disease.

Worthing mayor Paul Baker gave group members a tour of the council chamber at Worthing Town Hall and spoke about the many aspects of being a mayor.

Breathe Easy member Sheila Hall said: “Because both Paul and Sandra were born and raised in Worthing, they had so much knowledge to impart and members found the visit very enlightening and enjoyable.”

In return, the visitors passed on information about the foundation’s work, such as highlighting one in four people in the UK now suffer with one of 44 lung diseases.

Breathe Easy Week is an annual awareness event, focusing on lung health, with this years’ theme being ‘love your lungs’.

The Worthing group currently has 70 members and meets at Field Place Tennis Club on the second Friday of the month at 2.30pm, with guest speakers including respiratory consultants and nurses.

For further information contact Sheila Hall on 01903 877363.

-----

NHS invites you to join the Big Health and Care Conversation

ST BARNABAS: Raising awareness of respiratory disease

Worthing Hospital worker treks Romania with Tom Fletcher from McFly and The Boobettes

{Worthing GP surgery celebrates 70 years of NHS|https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/news/health/worthing-gp-surgery-celebrates-70-years-of-nhs-1-8579146}

Two care homes in Yapton and East Preston run by same provider ‘require improvement’