CancerwiseRocks campaign gets boost from Rustington traders

The #CancerwiseRocks campaign has received a welcome boost from Rustington traders.

Jasia Denton from Owen Electricals in The Street, Rustington, discovered one of the campaign’s painted pebbles on a dog walk, designed to raise awareness of the Cancerwise cancer charity. So she organised a raffle with prizes from independent traders which raised more than £120 for the charity. She said the response from local businesses was ‘absolutely amazing’: “As soon as I explained the cause, everyone was happy to help.”