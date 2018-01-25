Dentist surgery to close due to ‘increased running costs’

A dental surgery in Broadwater is set to close, citing ‘increased running costs’ as a reason.

mydentist in Broadwater Boulevard, Worthing will stop providing NHS dental services from March, 1 and is proposed to close.

A spokesman said: “This decision has not been taken lightly. It is a result of increased running costs which have prevented us from providing NHS dental services sustainably.”

Patients registered at the practice with open courses of treatment will have their dental care completed before February 28, the dental surgery said.

According to their latest CQC report, based on an inspection on February 9, 2016, it was rated to be effective, well-led, reponsive, caring and safe.

Comments from patients to the CQC at the time said staff were helpful, attentive and caring. One patient wrote that they were treated with respect and felt safe. Another patient commented that the practice was clean.

Alternative practices accepting NHS patients in the area can be found on the NHS Choices website, nhs.uk, or by calling the NHS helpline on 111.

