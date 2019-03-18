East Preston care home staff get surprise ‘thank you’ speech from resident at 10th anniversary celebrations

Celebrations for an East Preston care home’s 10th anniversary included a surprise speech from a resident thanking the ‘hard-working’ staff.

Representatives from Arun District Council joined staff, residents and relatives for a buffet lunch at The Martlets, in Fairlands.

Resident Laura Stevens with home manager Angie Douglass and Russell Brown, Shaw healthcare's chief financial officer, at The Martlets

The Shaw healthcare home opened in 2009 and provides care for up to 80 older people, including those with dementia.

Angie Douglass, manager, said: “The party was both an opportunity for us to thank the team for all of their hard work over the last decade, while also providing residents a chance to wind back the years and have a party listening to the songs of their youth.”

Guests was transported back to the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, thanks to the music from singer Alexis Twine.

During the party, 97-year-old resident Laura Stevens made a short speech to the ‘hard-working’ staff, who provided her with ‘comfort, safety and love’, she said.

Mrs Douglass added: “Laura’s only been with us for just under a year but has already built up a strong rapport with our staff.

“Even so, her willingness to speak in front of everyone and her kind words came as a lovely surprise for our team and highlights the person-focused approach we take with everyone at the home.”

Arun District Council representatives present included chairman Alan Gammon and Mike Clayden, cabinet member for wellbeing.

Russell Brown, Shaw healthcare’s chief financial officer, also joined in the celebrations.

