Extra help sought by special needs project

It takes a special kind of person to look after children with special educational needs, additional needs and disabilities.

Not only do you need stamina and commitment but resilience and a sense of humour, too.

The right person can find working with non-mainstream youngsters hugely rewarding and fulfilling, as staff and trustees at Adur Special Needs Project have found.

Ellie Everson, play scheme supervisor, said: “It’s not the sort of work that everyone can do but I wouldn’t want to do anything else – it’s like no other job.”

Deputy supervisor Ayesha Hill added: “I’ve worked with ASNP for six years now, first as a volunteer and then as a member of the paid staffing team.

“I love the job, I love the children and the whole team of staff and volunteers is like a family – we’re all great friends.”

The registered, Ofsted-inspected charity is based at The Old School House, in Ham Road, Shoreham, and has been running play schemes for more than 30 years.

It runs weekend play schemes for special needs and disabled children aged five to 15 years on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, during school term times.

Currently supporting 20 children, most of whom require one-to-one, support, the charity is from time to time looking for extra help, both from volunteers and people wishing to join the permanent staffing team.

Valerie Trevor, chairman for more than three years, said: “ASNP delivers a very valuable service, not only to youngsters with special needs and disabilities but also to their parents, who are able to benefit from valuable respite while their children are enjoying our play scheme activities.

“I am very proud indeed of the work we do and the service we provide.”

If you are aged 16 or over, have at least a level two childcare qualification and experience in caring for special needs or disabled children, ASNP would love to hear from you.

There are various openings for staff and volunteers throughout the year, so if you have drive, commitment and a desire to work as part of an enthusiastic and caring team to help special needs children in the district to reach their full potential, email info@adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk to find out more, visit http://www.adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk or find Adur Special Needs Project (ASNP) on Facebook.

