First aid course for parents will support Angmering boy Charlie Fielding

A first aid course for parents has been organised by a paediatric training company as part of its fundraising for an Angmering boy with a spinal injury and leukaemia.

Julie Cleasby, founder of Hove-based To Baby and Beyond, wants to raise £1,000 to support Charlie, his parents Jamie and Becky, and his twin sister Poppy.

Four-year-old Charlie Fielding has a spinal injury and has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia

She said: “Just over a year ago, he lost the use of his legs and was diagnosed with a spinal injury and now uses a wheelchair.

“A few weeks ago, just before his fourth birthday, he was diagnosed with leukaemia. He has just started chemotherapy in Southampton Hospital.

“He will be spending much time in hospital and requires ongoing specialist physiotherapy for his spinal injury. As you can imagine, all of this takes its toll on the family and is also very costly.”

Julie organised a fundraising paediatric first aid course for parents and carers at St Margaret’s Church in Angmering on Monday, April 1, from 7pm to 9.30pm. This proved so popular, she released more places on a second course, running simultaneously. The cost is £25 and a few places are still available. Visit https://bookeo.com/tobabyandbeyond to book.

The fundraising campaign has raised more than £400 so far. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlie-fielding for more information.