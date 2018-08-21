First Worthing grant from West Sussex Crowd goes to Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week

Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week has launched a new website, alongside the programme for 2018.

Organisers are thrilled with the way the week has built since it was first introduced five years ago.

The launch of Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week 2018 with, from left, concert co-ordinator Karen Simporis, organiser Carol Barber and husband Roger, county councillor Elizabeth Sparkes, website designer Stacey Church, marketing co-ordinator Melanie Patrick, co-founder Bob Smytherman, Worthing Borough Council families and wellbeing lead Janice Hoiles and the Rev Dawn Carn, minister at Offington Park Methodist Church RZvLmgSkyb6_lYUMi4fs

The website has been made possible thanks to a grant from West Sussex Crowd, the first in Worthing to be awarded under West Sussex County Council’s new funding scheme.

Bob Smytherman, who co-founded the week with Carol Barber in 2013, explained: “The crowdfunding campaign meant gifts in kind were recognised by Worthing County Local Committee, who then generously awarded a grant to cover the cost of the website.

“The website was designed by Worthing website creator Stacey Church from Lime Pixel, who has worked tirelessly in order to get the website up and running in time for the annual Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week, which coincides with World Mental Health Day on October 10.”

Events for this year’s week at Offington Park Methodist Church, South Farm Road, Worthing, from October 8 to 13 will be updated on the website at www.worthingmentalhealthweek.co.uk

