Follow in the footsteps of Simon Mayo

For 45 years, Seaside Hospital Radio has successfully provided entertainment and information for patients, staff and visitors at Worthing Hospital, as well as Southlands Hospital in Shoreham, where the studios are based.

During that time, it has provided a springboard for the careers of many broadcasters, including Simon Mayo, Bob James, Tim Humphrey and Ambrose Harcourt, who all volunteered for the station in the early days.

President Dave Field has been a volunteer presenter at the station for 43 years

The charity, funded purely by donations and fundraising, has seen listener numbers more than double in the last year alone, thanks to the dedicated and enthusiastic team of volunteers.

Presenter Phil Akers said: “It’s because of this that we wish to extend our current presenter-led programming and are looking for new members to join their existing team.”

Dave Field, who joined the radio station in May 1974, presents a number of shows and is also president. He recommends anyone interested in broadcasting considers joining.

Dave said: “I have enjoyed all the years with Seaside Hospital Radio and I hope I have made a difference to the lives of the patients during their stay in hospital.

“I have also made many friends with my fellow presenters. Seaside Hospital Radio is a good way to learn about broadcasting, participate in the community and hospital life, and it’s fun.”

Visit www.seasidehr.com or telephone 01273 446084 for more information.

