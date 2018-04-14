Free course offers support with cancer

A leading cancer charity is hosting a free support course in Worthing.

Penny Brohn UK’s two-day Living Well takes place at Field Place, The Boulevard, on May 16 and 23, from 10am to 5.30pm.

The flagship course addresses the physical and psychological impact of cancer and shows how healthy eating, exercise and relaxation can improve health and wellbeing.

Helen French, development manager, said: “Cancer can be overwhelming, but many small things can add up to make a big difference to the way people cope as they prepare for, undergo or recover from treatment.

“Our Living Well helps people take back some control of their lives.”

The charity’s Bristol Whole Life Approach provides integrated whole person cancer support that works alongside medical treatment.

The approach explores areas such as diet, exercise, relationships and managing stress.

Living Well courses across the south coast are free and the charity says they empower people with cancer and their supporters to rediscover their joy of living.

Places are limited. To book, call 0303 3000 118, email bookings@pennybrohn.org.uk or visit www.pennybrohn.org.uk