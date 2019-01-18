Free tea at Worthing Railway Station for Brew Monday, a Samaritans campaign

Free tea bags will be handed out at Worthing Railway Station as part of the Samaritans' Brew Monday campaign.

For the third year running, the charity is turning Blue Monday into Brew Monday by encouraging people to get together for a cuppa and a chat.

Brew Monday takes places on what is often considered to be one of the most difficult days in the year

The third Monday in January, which falls on the 21st this year, is dubbed 'the most difficult day of the year'.

Liz Riach, director of Worthing Samaritans, said: "Isolation and loneliness are two of the main reasons people contact Samaritans.

"We know how much talking helps, so getting together for a brew with friends can provide a lift. This is a difficult time of the year for many of us and Brew Monday takes places on what is often considered to be one of the most difficult days of all.”

Volunteers from Worthing Samaritans want to turn that on its head and will be at the central station on Monday from 9am to 2pm, chatting to commuters and handing out tea bags.

Ian Stevens, Network Rail's suicide prevention programme manager, said: "Brew Monday is a great opportunity for the rail industry to show its support for Samaritans and the great work they do in helping people up and down the country.

"Millions of people use the rail network every day and if through this campaign we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them.”

The branch is based in Lennox Road, where volunteers play a full part in answering some of the five million calls that Samaritans responds to every year from people going through a difficult time.

There are around 100 volunteers in Worthing but the branch needs more and is currently recruiting. It also provides free talks for businesses and high schools and runs a charity shop in Strand Parade, The Strand, to help fund the branch.

Visit www.samaritans.org/brewmonday for more information.

Voluntary Action Worthing holds final celebration before closure



Community clubs in Sussex could win a slice of £5,000 with Wall’s Pastry initiative



Arun Valley Vision Group launches A Vision for the Arun Valley, covering future management of the River Arun