Fundraising idea is a remarkable success

Worthing student Darcey Lipscomb has had her lovely, long hair cut short and raised a fantastic amount for charity.

Darcey, 12, wanted to raise money for the Childhood Tumour Trust, a relatively new charity which supports children with the genetic disorder Neurofibromatosis type 1.

Mum Gerry Lipscomb explained: “Darcey’s older sister, Tierney, suffers from this medical condition and despite being more prevalent than cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy and Huntington’s disease combined, most people have never heard of it. Even some medical clinicians are not familiar with it.”

Both girls attend Bohunt School Worthing and thanks to a huge amount of support, Darcey has raised more than £1,400.

Gerry said: “The total raised is amazing. We have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity.

“The Childhood Tumour Trust is a charity that has been running for only two years but has already done some great work in raising awareness.

“We as a family have had some great support and really fun days out, both the girls have made some good friends through the charity and they just wanted to give something back.”

The sisters considered various fundraising ideas before Darcey suggested getting her hair cut. From then on, other members of the family becamse involved, with their aunt suggesting a fundraising page and their uncle reminding them about the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs from real hair for children and young adults having treatment for cancer and other illnesses.

Gerry said: “When Darcey had her lovely, long locks cut, she donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust. Darcey has done remarkably well raising money through Facebook fundraising, which donates the whole amount to the chosen charity.”

Visit www.facebook.com/donate/1901244819907098 for more information.