Goring Hall Hospital pharmacy team in the pink for charity challenge

All departments at BMI Goring Hall Hospital in Worthing took part in wear it pink day for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Competition was fierce, with a prize of restaurant vouchers going to the team judged the pinkest, and the pharmacy team was voted the winner.

Pharmacy assistant Steph Pasby, senior pharmacy technician Cheryl Seaman and clinical pharmacist Merna Samaan, from the winning team

The Bodiam Avenue hospital offers comprehensive breast care services on site, with breast screening clinics every Thursday evening.

Staff managed to raise £200 for the charity.

Executive director Nichola Evans said: “As a hospital that provides a breast care service, we understand the challenges that our patients face.

“I am proud that so many of our staff got involved on the day. It shows how passionate our team is about the care we provide to our patients.”

The day was filled with fun, with staff going to great effort to dress for the occasion, with pink wigs, tutus and jumps suits prominent choices.

Equiniti turns vibrant pink to support Breast Cancer Now

Homewise staff set out to raise funds to save Worthing befriending scheme

Field Place Miniature Railway charity day supports dementia care