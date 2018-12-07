Guild Care awards celebrate charity’s staff and volunteers

More than 160 people attended the annual Guild Care Staff and Volunteer Awards, which were held at Our Lady of Sion School.

This year’s event on Wednesday, November 21, was bigger than ever, with 36 awards given out on the night to celebrate the outstanding people who work at and support the charity, helping to run its three care homes, home care and 30 other community services.

Haviland House Service Award winner Atlanta Harris with Worthing mayor Paul Baker

The evening also acknowledged the long service of a number of staff and volunteers who have been with Guild Care for 15, 20, 25 and 35 years.

Suzanne Millard, chief executive of Guild Care, one of Worthing’s oldest charities and biggest employers, said: “This event is all about celebrating the achievements of the wonderful people who work for or support Guild Care. We simply wouldn’t exist without these very special people who help us run all our services. It was wonderful to see so many of them at the event and hear about the amazing work that everyone is doing.

“This is our 85th year and it’s been a busy one for us as we joined forces with Worthing Scope. The health care sector is a challenging environment to work in at the moment and as an employer we recognise how difficult life can be when working within care. However, our ambition over the next few years is to be an outstanding provider of care as well as employer, and we can’t achieve that without our 600-plus staff and 250-plus volunteers. So, this evening is our way of being able to say thank you.”

Worthing mayor Paul Baker presented the Haviland House Service Award to Atlanta Harris and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, whose late mother was a resident at Guild Care’s Caer Gwent nursing home, was the master of ceremonies.

Among the winners was Volunteer of the Year Roy Dew, 85, who has been supporting Guild Care for more than 22 years.

The Outstanding Individual Award went to Aaron Wilson, who is the organisation’s gardener, and the Guild Care Star Award went to Wendy Coombes from the home care team.

Other awards went to the retail team, maintenance and Jackie Kerr, who was instrumental in the smooth running of the merger between Guild Care and Worthing Scope and received the CEO Award.

Jackie’s hard work, willingness to stand up and be counted and ability to keep everyone involved calm and collected was key in the charities merger becoming a success.

Jackie said: “I was genuinely so surprised to receive this award. It’s nice to have been recognised for the work carried out during the merger process, there was a lot of work to get through for both charities to achieve the same goal, which ultimately paid off.”

The awards were a success, with winners and nominees sharing the evening with family and friends, and it was a chance for Guild Care staff to be celebrated and recognised for going that extra mile in the year to ensure that the service they provide is outstanding.

