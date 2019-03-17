Guild Care celebrates apprenticeships

Worthing-based charity Guild Care is one of Worthing’s largest organisations, employing more than 600 staff in a wide range of roles.

As part of Guild Care’s training and development programme, it currently has 17 staff members on apprenticeship programmes, including horticulture, health and social care, and accounting, ranging from levels two to five.

Jacqui says her apprenticeship in horticulture enables her to give back to the community

Here, four members of staff from Guild Care share their experiences.

Jacqui said: “My apprenticeship in horticulture is a career change. Before this, I lived in Canada for 15 years working as a personal trainer. Working for a local charity means giving back to your community. Our work provides enjoyment for the people Guild Care supports as well as our staff and volunteers.

“The apprenticeship enables me to research and work in a team across different gardens and new exciting projects, such as an indoor garden at Haviland House – Guild Care’s specialist dementia home.”

Dean works at Haviland House, Guild Care’s dementia nursing home, as a butterfly homemaker. He is pleased to have been able to achieve both his level two and level three in health and social care while at the charity. His current goal is to develop a career in nursing – a goal made possible by his apprenticeship.

After deciding on a career change from HR, Marta joined Guild Care’s home care team. She finds her role more flexible for family life and enjoys working in the community – she even won Learner of the Year at our 2018 Staff and Volunteer Awards.

Marta’s level two apprenticeship in health and social care has helped her expand her knowledge, enabling her to support the people she visits. Marta is continuing with her maths and English, as well as studying short courses such as administering medication.

Seb is deputy manager at Guild Care’s Birkdale Centre, which provides respite for families with adults with complex learning disabilities. He has just started studying for a qualification in care leadership and management: general adult social care level five. A former professional ice skater, Seb has been working in the care sector for more than ten years and has been with Guild Care since September 2016.

He said: “This is my first care qualification in nine years and will complete my health and social NVQ2 and level three in palliative care.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity and I look forward to putting into practice the new things I am learning.”

Chris Walton-Turner, HR and organisation development director, said: “We support apprenticeships because we believe it’s about developing and enhancing the talents of our staff, giving everyone an opportunity to progress in their career and supporting new employment opportunities.”

To find out more about working for Guild Care, visit the recruitment page www.guildcare.org/why-work-for-us