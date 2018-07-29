Guild Care has some great fundraising events are coming up

Fundraising is essential for a charity, designed to not only raise money to fund lifeline services but also to serve as further opportunity to help spread the word far and wide, informing the community about the importance of what it does.

Guild Care’s events help raise money for its community support services. The charity provides more than 30 services to people aged five to 105 living within the area of Fishersgate to Rustington, south of the Downs. From dementia support, care homes and community transport to providing carers with a much-needed break, they aim to reduce isolation and support people to live independently for longer and to live well.

The charity is putting on its first iDrop abseil at the British Airways i360

Charlotte Bolton, community fundraising manager, said: “We have so many great events coming up in the community and encourage people to come along and join in the fun and help us raise vital funds for our vital services. We have events for the whole family as well as daring challenges that’ll have your stomachs turning.”

Worthing town centre’s urban beach has returned to South Street Square and Guild Care will be hosting its annual community day at the sandpit on Friday, August 31, from 10am to 2.30pm.

This year will again be a day of fun, with entertainment from Peter Ridge, Jenna Hall, Magic Martin, a sand castle competition and face painting, so come along and join in the fun for the whole family.

Broadwater Dog Show and Market is back for its second year on September 9, hosted by Guild Care and sponsored by Paws Training. Broadwater Green will be transformed into dogs galore, where you are invited to come along and enter your pooch into a wide variety of dog show categories, such as best rescue, best crossbreed, prettiest girl and most handsome boy, as well as an agility course.

Don’t have a dog? Not a problem. There’s fun for the whole family and free entry with a bouncy castle, face painting, craft market, food stalls and, of course, packs of dogs to admire.

The event will kick off from 10am and the mayor of Worthing will show his support and open the event at 10.30am. The dog show will commence at 11am and go on to 3pm.

There is still space for more stalls, both inside the tent and outside, so if you are a stallholder who would like to be a part of the market, then get in touch.

Looking for a challenge? Why not dare yourself to abseil one of the world’s tallest moving observation towers, as the charity puts on its first iDrop abseil at the British Airways i360 Tower on Saturday, September 15.

This is a new abseiling experience, giving you the opportunity to descend in open air rather than against a wall, while taking in the stunning coastal views.

Friends and family are welcome to come and watch and there will be tea, coffee and breakfast provided for when you finish, once your stomach has settled of course.

Registration is £75, a cheaper charity price than the i360’s usual abseil price of £120, Guild Care just asks that participants pledge to raise a minimum sponsorship of £250.

Also back this year is Guild Care’s flagship event, Walk to Remember, which has been revamped and is set to be bigger and better as it celebrates the charity’s 85th year.

If you want to remember a loved one, enjoy a fun family day out, get fit or simply help celebrate all the amazing memories the charity has made over the last 85 years, then come and join in at Beach House Grounds, Worthing, on Sunday, October 7, and help make memories last.

You can take part with family and friends, or organise a group of work colleagues, and you can even bring along your furry friends for the fun. Just choose to walk or jog a 5k or 10k route along Worthing seafront, finishing at a mini festival at Beach House Grounds.

For more information on Guild Care’s events, visit www.guildcare.org or contact the fundraising team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org

