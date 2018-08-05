Hospice nurse specialist is award finalist

A grateful family has nominated a Worthing hospice nurse for a national award as she gave them fantastic support.

Michaela Wheatley is an advanced heart failure nurse specialist at St Barnabas House and often visits patients in their own home.

She was nominated for a British Heart Foundation Heart Hero Award by the family of John Crammond, known as Ian, and has just learned she has been shortlisted.

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony at The Swan Restaurant in London on Friday, October 5.

Harry Finnigan said: “Michaela visited Grandpa at home and went through some very difficult questions with my mum, aunt and Grandpa to ensure his wishes were met. She was with us the whole way until he died.

“Michaela gave us all more valuable time with Grandpa during his last few weeks and made his life more comfortable, enabling him to have a dignified death surrounded by those he loved.”

Ian was referred by the cardiac unit at Worthing Hospital to St Barnabas House, where a disease specific nursing team was introduced in 2016 to provide specialist palliative care for patients with specific illnesses, including advanced heart failure.

Michaela first learned of her nomination for a Heart Hero Award in April and on July 13, she received an official invitation, confirming she had made it down to the final three nominees.

She said: “I feel very honoured to have been nominated for this award. I am really quite overwhelmed as it is always a wonderful feeling when our hard work and dedication is recognised

“It was a privilege to have been able to support Ian and his family and I am grateful that they have taken the time to pass on their thanks in such a lovely and thoughtful way.

“It really is important this service is recognised for the work we are doing here as the advanced heart failure service is still relatively new.”

