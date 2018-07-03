Incredible moment for Worthing cancer survivor

Having lost her own hair to cancer twice, Worthing mum Becky Spicer wanted to do something to help other children facing the effects of treatment.

Becky, 33, had cancer when she was 18 and 19 but has since recovered and now has two children of her own.

Having been cancer free for 13 years, Becky had been able to grow her hair long

She said: “Having lost my own hair to cancer twice, I decided that it was high time I gave my hair to a little one who’s going through the same, while raising funds for cancer research along the way.

“When having my treatment, it was hard to imagine a future, or that there would be a normal that didn’t consist of being in and out of hospital, so being here now and able to show others that it can happen is incredible.”

Becky, who has been cancer free for 13 years following a bone marrow auto-transplant and extensive chemotherapy, organised her big charity chop at The Hair House, in The Broadway, Worthing, on Saturday. She was given the cut free of charge to support the charity.

She added: “It feels fantastic to be able to do something to help a little one in such a terrible time for them.

“I’ve been pretty attached to my hair since having lost it but the thought of what my hair could give to a child made me realise that they need it far more than I do and takes the nerves away.

“If it grows long enough before I’m too grey, I’ll do it again too, but that’s a big if.”

Becky donated her hair to Little Princess Trust so it can be made into a wig and has so far raised more than £300. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/becky-spicer for more information.