Inside Arundel care home set in a castle as it opens its doors for a hoedown

Rachel Stalker, manager, said: “It is important to show the local community what life is really like in a care home. Our goal is to be enriching the lives of all our residents.”
St Wilfrid’s Arundel Priory, a care home set in a beautiful Grade II listed castle, opened its doors for an American-style Hoedown to bust some of the myths about living in an old people’s home.
