Jamie’s Wish family fun day in 12th year

Receiving a Wish Box means so much to young people living with cancer.

It brings a joy that is hard to express in words and the gifts and treats inside bring a smile to the faces of those lucky enough to receive one.

Bingo is always a popular feature of the annual family fun day. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks170993-3

The idea for the Wish Box came from Jamie Buckfield, who often talked about helping others battling cancer before he died in 2007 aged 20.

Jamie’s Wish Trust, set up in Jamie’s memory, is based in Littlehampton and sends Wish Boxes across England and Wales, to children and young adults up to the age of 25.

The trust’s annual family fun day, now in its 12th year, is a major fundraiser for this vital work and offers a great day out for people of all ages.

This year’s fun day will be held from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, July 21, at Linden Park in Littlehampton.

There will be competitions, character walkabouts, stalls, a bouncy castle, bingo, reptiles, Zorball, archery, bar, barbecue and raffle.

Sue Allen, charity administrator, said: “Each Wish Box is personally tailored to the applicant and includes gifts and treats that bring comfort and joy at this most challenging of times.

“Careful attention is given to the information provided in the application so that the Wish Box contains as much as possible that is personally special to the young person receiving it.

“As the comments we receive show, receiving a Wish Box is an extremely positive experience which can provide happiness and distraction for the recipient and their family.”

One parent said their son had been to theatre in the morning for a bone marrow check and came home feeling sick and ill.

Finding the Wish Box was a lovely surprise and all the gifts were perfectly suited to him.

“We have so many difficult days these moments of happiness are a treasure. He’ll get a lot of pleasure out of your gifts.”

Another said they were so thankful they could not put their joy into words and their child was literally over the moon.

“She loved the blanket and Mr Tumbles goodies the most.”

One boy received his Wish Box when he arrived home from hospital after a long day, having started his third round of chemotherapy.

“I cannot express how grateful we are at receiving a Wish Box. It is now 6:35pm and he is crawling round playing with the gifts you sent him, his favourite by far is the Mickey and the Roadster Racers microphone.”

Another parent said words could not express how grateful they were and said thank you would never be enough.

“It was truly amazing and overwhelming. All the goodies inside were just perfect and her face lit up all over.”

It is not just parents who write in, either, one young person social worker from CLIC Sargent took the time to express how nice it was for young people to receive a Wish Box at a time when they are in need of something positive to cheer them up.

“A huge amount of thought and care had clearly been put into choosing what to put in them so thank you – what a great charity you are.”

The Jamie’s Wish Family Fun Day is always a popular event in the local calendar and offers a day of entertainment for all the family.

If you would like to help on the day, can offer a raffle prize, would like to make a cash or gift donation, or just need more information, please contact Sue on 01903 368524 or email info@jamieswish.co.uk

READ MORE

PICTURES: Jamie’s Wish family fun day

Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson brings joy to children’s hospice

Great-grandmother conned by rogue traders gets free gardening