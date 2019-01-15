Lancing Brownies take on walk for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of much-loved young leader

Lancing Brownies have raised hundreds of pounds for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of a young leader who died aged 17.

The group wanted to thank the hospital for all they did to help Lara Williams-Lourenco, who had a rare metabolic condition.

Leaders and young members of 2nd Lancing Brownies atop off at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on their sponsored walk

Leaders and young members of 2nd Lancing Brownies completed a sponsored walk along Worthing seafront, from Heene Road to Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

Julie Retallick, from Adur Valley Girlguiding Division, said: “The Brownies decided to take on this challenge in memory of much-loved Lara, who was a Brownie, pack leader and young leader who died last year in hospital aged 17.

“They managed to tie in the 70th birthday of the NHS doing an activity every 70 steps to earn stickers for their forms. It was a cold but dry evening and finished with a hot chocolate in the cafe at the swimming pool.

“The fantastic group raised £859 to thank the hospital for all that they did to help Lara. They have received a letter back from Eagle Ward, where Lara was, and they are going to put the money raised towards some new toys and distraction equipment in their playroom to assist children having blood tests.”

Lara Williams-Lourenco was a much-loved young leader, having been involved with the pack for ten years

Lara, who had been part of the Brownies pack for ten years, was born on July 11, 2000, in Portugal. It was immediately obvious she had feeding problems and within days, she had been diagnosed with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).

Parents Julie and Jos moved back to the UK in 2003, as they had been in contact with a leading specialist based at Great Ormond Street, who had agreed to care for Lara.

Despite her devastating illness, which effectively turns food into poison, Lara was a happy-go-lucky girl who loved music and dance.

She was a student in year-13 at Oak Grove College in Worthing when she died.

