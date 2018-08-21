Lancing dad starts journey to sober life

Alcohol has had a big impact on William Cook’s life but he has finally realised it is not the ‘medicine’ he thought it was.

Having been addicted on and off for 14 years, William has made the decision to give it up for good and begin the journey towards a sober life.

His partner walking out on him and taking their son with her was the turning point for William, 30, from Lancing.

He said: “During England’s World Cup semi-final, I told my partner I would have only a couple of drinks and came home drunk. The next day, I came home from work and she had moved out and taken our son with her.

“I spent a week self-medicating with alcohol and avoiding the situation when one day my emotions finally caught up with me and everything became clear. Alcohol was never the medicine I needed it to be, it was the problem the whole time. I gave up alcohol forever on July 20.”

William is now concentrating on fundraising instead and has organised a charity bike ride from London to Paris for the Crohn’s and Colitis Support Trust.

He said: “I am embarking on this ride as a focus and to try to repay my partner for at least a little bit of her support she has shown me. I keep a picture of her crying as a constant reminder that I did that to her.

“I have been training hard and have lost almost two stone through proper eating and a shed load of exercise. It was actually a surprisingly easy decision in the end. My problem was that until that point on July 20, I didn’t know I had a problem.

“I started off drinking many years ago as a method to get over my lack of self confidence and to bring myself out of my shell. After a few years, my alcohol use became a way to manage my stress and disconnect myself emotionally from what my family and close friends were telling me. I would always defend my alcohol consumption first and my family second.

“It has ruined my life and affected countless lives around me during this time. I have lost relationships and caused potentially life-changing circumstances to some of my loved ones.

“As of July 20, 2018, I officially drank my last alcoholic drink ever. I would really appreciate everyone who knows me to support my decision and hopefully support me in it.

“Alcohol has caused me mental health, depression and countless hangovers but this is the end.”

The plan is to celebrate his three-month anniversary of being sober by cycling the Avenue Verte, starting at the London Eye on October 16 and ending at Notre Dame, a 247-mile route he is aiming to complete in four days.

William said: “I will be raising the money for the Crohn’s and Colitis Support Trust in dedication to somebody very special to me who has been directly effected by my actions. The charity is an extremely worthwhile cause and provides support and research on all levels for people suffering with Crohn’s and colitis.

“She has always been my rock. The drink was the only real problem in our relationship and she’s assured me if I continue on this journey I’ve started that she will be there with me at the end.”

William will be accompanied by his friend Sean Atherton, who is raising money for Chestnut Tree House.

To support William, visit www.gofundme.com/eq6sgw-beating-my-addiction

To support Sean, visit [https://www.gofundme.com/london-2-paris-in-memory-of-trixie/|gofundme.com/london-2-paris-in-memory-of-trixie}

-----

