Last call for Night to Remember 2018

You have until Sunday to sign up for the Night to Remember Midnight Walk 2018, raising money for St Barnabas House hospice.

The walk is now open to women, men and children aged over ten, so organisers hope it will be the biggest yet.

Shannon Lawrence will be walking with her family

There is a choice of three routes, covering seven miles, 13.1 miles and 20 miles. Registration closes on June 24. Sign up now at www.nightoremember.org.uk/stb

Ben Wostenhulme, 35, from Canterbury, was the first man to sign up. He will be walking with his partner Samantha Wisden and her twin Hannah Wisden in memory of their grandfather, Anthony Martin.

Ben said: “My partner signed us all up for the challenge and we only found out afterwards it has previously only been for women. Luckily, though, we soon discovered that I could take part and to be the first man to do so is an honour.

“We are taking part in Night to Remember to help raise funds for St Barnabas as a small gesture to show our thanks and gratitude for all the care and dedication they showed to my partner’s grandfather in the end stages of his life. The support the staff gave to his wife, Eileen and the whole family was nothing short of wonderful.

Kardinal Angels organised a static bike ride to boost their fundraising

“St Barnabas gave Tony a dignified ending to a well-lived life and has given us all an improved perception of the excellent standards of care hospices as a whole can provide.

“It will be an honour to raise some much-needed funds for such a deserving organisation.”

Shannon Lawrence, 12, and brother Riley Lawrence, 14, from Ewell, were among the first children to sign up. They will be walking with mum Sharon Lawrence, dad Dave Lawrence and aunt Vanessa Wade.

Shannon said: “I wanted to take part to make my nanny proud while she’s still here.”

Hospice at Home team members Louise Grundy, Sam Hawkins, Emma Kamau and Kathy Mardle-Aylett

Shannon’s grandmother is terminally ill and has been using the day hospice facilities at the hospice in Worthing.

Sharon said: “I did the walk last year with my sister and we wanted to repeat it again this year as it was absolutely brilliant.

“It means a lot to be able to walk as a family, as last year Shannon did all the practice walks with me and came out with my husband to support us and cheer us on, so we’re really excited to be able to walk as a whole family this time.”

St Barnabas House, in Titnore Lane, Worthing, provides end-of-life care services to adults with advanced progressive life-limiting illnesses across Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield.

Marie Hamilton, third from left, is walking for the third time

Lucy Brady, events fundraiser, said: “We decided to start this year’s walk at an earlier time of 10.30pm so the last walkers to arrive back at Worthing Leisure Centre won’t be finishing quite so late and to make it more child-friendly.

“Even if you’re doing the shortest route, you’ll still be walking at midnight though, so we’re still calling it a midnight walk.”

Three colleagues from Kardinal Healthcare will be tackling the 13.1-mile course. Care services supervisor Tracy Bassett, accounts manager Marie-Anne Avis and care co-ordinator Sian Withers will be walking with Marie-Anne’s son Josh as Kardinal Angels.

Kardinal Independent Living in Broadwater is allowing them to borrow mobility scooters for those who may struggle with the distance and the team held a static bike outside the shop last Saturday, covering 150 miles in total, to boost their fundraising total.

Marie-Anne, Tracy, her husband Steve and daughters Jasmine and Summer took it in turns on the bike. They also held a raffle and sold cakes and sweet cones, raising a total of £193.60.

Tracy said: “We are looking forward to the walk and are always looking at different ways of raising much-needed funds.”

The Glad Girls taking part in 2016 in memory of Kate Gladden

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracy-bassett1 to support Kardinal Angels.

Louise Grundy, Sam Hawkins, Emma Kamau and Kathy Mardle-Aylett from the Hospice at Home Team are also taking on the 13.1-mile route.

Hospice at Home has been a vital part of the care services provided by St Barnabas House since it was launched in 2012.

In the last financial year, a total of 310 patients received end-of-life or palliative care in their own homes through the service, 20 per cent of all patients. Most people, given the choice, say they would prefer to spend their last days at home and, where possible, the Hospice at Home Team enables this.

In 2014, St Barnabas House introduced a new night sitting element, so the hospice is now able to provide care for patients in their own homes between 10pm and 7am, seven days a week.

Kathy, who is team manager, said: “With the help of the money raised from Night to Remember, we were able to launch the Hospice at Home night service, which allows the patient’s family to rest knowing that a St Barnabas House nurse if there to sit with the patient for the whole night.”

If you would like to sponsor the Hospice at Home Team as they take part in the walk, visit www.justgiving.com/hospiceathome2018

Marie Hamilton from Worthing is walking for the third time, in memory of her mum, Kate Gladden.

She was part of the Glad Girls team in 2016. The 46 family members and friends raised an incredible £21,320.45 in memory of Kate. Last year, Marie walked with sister Lucy.

Marie said: “St Barnabas helps everyone, it doesn’t just help women, so for everyone to be able to take part and do their bit to say thank you and raise awareness of such an amazing place is brilliant. The more people that can do it the better.”

