Learn life-saving skills at Tesco Extra in Worthing

Shoppers will be able to learn vital life-saving skills with the help of the British Heart Foundation.

Nicky Seevaraj, fundraising manager, will be at Tesco Extra in Durrington on Friday from 11am to 6pm, providing training in CPR and emergency life support skills for customers.

She said: “There are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year and shockingly only one in ten will survive and we know the reason why - not enough people have the skills or are confident enough to perform CPR.

“It will be fabulous to see as many people on Friday as possible, it only takes about half an hour of your time and you could save a life. We can work together to make Worthing a safer place. If you are in Tesco on Friday, please come and say hello.”

The visit is part of the charity’s bid to create a nation of lifesavers.

Simon Gillespie, chief executive, said: “A cardiac arrest can affect anyone, regardless of age or apparent health, but performing CPR can double a person’s chances of survival, meaning we all have a responsibility to know how to react in a medical emergency.

“Raising awareness of this issue and giving as many people as possible the CPR skills that could save a life is really important. This could really be the difference between life and death for someone having a cardiac arrest.”