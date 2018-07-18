New cancer information service at Worthing Hospital needs volunteers

Join an enthusiastic team of volunteers at Worthing Hospital and help make a difference.

The Macmillan Information and Support Service is new, having been developed as a joint venture between Macmillan Cancer Support and Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Helen Fowler, manager, said: “We are looking for a new team of volunteers to support us in our new service in Worthing Hospital.”

Contact Helen Fowler on 01243 831727 or email helen.fowler@wsht.nhs.uk

What will you get out of it?

• Join an enthusiastic team of people who want to make a difference, just like you

• Have a rewarding experience making a difference to people affected by cancer in your local hospital

• Receive an induction and ongoing training in individual and group volunteer support sessions

• Use and develop your communication and people skills, enhancing your CV

• Receive agreed travel expenses within hospital guidelines

Preferred qualities and skills

• Good listener, clear communicator and able to maintain confidentiality

• Patient, flexible and reliable

• Able to work independently with guidance and support

• Able to recognise when to ask for support

• Able to respect others’ differences and choices

