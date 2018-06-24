NHS celebration features free health checks

St Lawrence Surgery is celebrating 70 years of the NHS with a community event for everyone in Worthing.

Street doctors and nurses will be offering advice and there will be a cinematic experience showing videos of the NHS over the years.

The celebration will be on Thursday, July 5, from 2pm to 4pm, at the surgery, on the corner of St Lawrence Avenue and Rectory Road, Tarring.

Josiane Wadey, practice business manager, said: “We are open to all residents of Worthing, not just our patients on this day.

“We want it to be a real community event celebrating an NHS to be proud of.”

There will be resuscitation training, free health checks, refreshments, historic medical equipment, emergency vehicles and self-care education.

Late health checks will be available from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

