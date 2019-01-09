Olympic champion runs free pop-up gym to support the Starr Trust

Double Olympic decathlon champion Daley Thompson gave shoppers a free circuit training session to support the Starr Trust.

He set up a pop-up gym at the Mercedes-Benz shop in Churchill Square, Brighton, at the weekend and ran workouts for people of all fitness levels.

Worthing wheelchair racer Nathan Freeman, 15, went along to support the event as a thank you to the trust for the help he has received.

The trust bought Nathan a custom-made racing wheelchair in July 2015, which made a significant difference to his technique and supported him to improve his times.

Posting on his Facebook page, Nathan Freeman Wheelchair Racer, Nathan said: “Great to meet Daley Thompson at the Mercedes Benz pop up shop. I went a long to support the Starr Trust, a great charity who without their support I wouldn’t have pushed the times I have.”

The trust said the circuit training event raised £106 for the charity, which supports young people aged ten to 18 in the BN postcode area to fulfil their potential through sports, arts and education, by giving financial grants of up to £5,000.

Daley Thompson at Churchill Square with Rosie Molloy and Claire Clements from the Starr Trust and Kesh Patel and Sophie Byles from Mercedes. Picture: Graham Franks Photography

A spokesman for the trust said: “This special event was held at the Mercedes-Benz pop up in Churchill Square in association with Lookers Mercedes-Benz.

“Daley gave free circuit training sessions where anyone could sign up and donations were made to us, as well as Laureus Foundation.

“The event raised £106 and locals were absolutely thrilled to meet this much-loved sporting icon.”

Laureus Sport for Good Foundation operates worldwide and harnesses the power of sport to promote social change.

