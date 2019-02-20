Parenting charity NCT launches Little Bundles to support vulnerable mothers in Sussex

Baby and toddler essentials will be given out to vulnerable mothers as part of a new project launched by the West Sussex Coastal branch of parenting charity NCT.

Little Bundles is being run in partnership with Safe in Sussex, to help mothers who seek refuge and may not have everything they need for their children.

The West Sussex Coastal branch covers Chichester, Arundel, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, and eight donation points across the area have been launched this month.

Alice Duckworth, branch co-ordinator, said: “The Little Bundles initiative really is the essence of what our branch is all about.

“Our volunteers are hugely passionate about supporting mothers and children in need and working with Safe in Sussex gives us an opportunity to make a real difference in the community.

“We would welcome any new volunteers in the Chichester and Arun area who can spare a few hours a month to help support this very worthy service.”

The ‘little bundles’ include new and nearly-new items for mothers and children. Some of the items, including clothes, toys and toiletries are bought by the branch, while others are donated.

Anyone who wants to contribute can drop donations off the collection points, including Community Playcentre @ Walberton and Durban House, the West Sussex County Council office in Bognor Regis.

An Amazon wish list has also been set up for anyone who wishes to buy specific baby items for the project.

Little Bundles will run on a referral basis with Safe in Sussex, a Worthing-based charity which supports victims of domestic abuse.

Debbie West, community fundraiser for Safe in Sussex, said: “We are honoured to be chosen as a partner to the Little Bundles project. Often women and children who come to the refuge have very little or nothing with them, so the support from this project is really appreciated.”

The charity will liaise directly with NCT volunteers to ensure clothes, toys, toiletries and equipment, such as a Moses basket or highchair, reach the people who need them.

NCT is the UK’s largest parenting charity and the West Sussex Coastal branch is sponsored by Westbourne House School in Chichester, which provides storage for the donated items.

Aline Pilcher, admissions and marketing officer, said: “As a branch sponsor, Westbourne House School is delighted to be able to support its local NCT with this project, which is so beneficial.

“The storage we provide is one of many ways we assist the charity and part of the school’s charitable programme, which encompasses several charities each year, including local, national and international organisations, as part

Visit the Little Bundles Chichester & Arun Facebook page for more information and email branch.westsussexcoastal@nct.org.uk if you want to volunteer.

of our commitment to helping the community around us at home and abroad.”

