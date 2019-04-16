A team from Sight Support Worthing with Worthing mayor Paul Baker

Pedal Along the Prom raises more than £3,000 for Guild Care

Hundreds of cyclists gathered on Worthing seafront on Sunday for Guild Care’s biggest Pedal Along the Prom yet and so far, more than £3,000 has been raised for the Worthing-based charity’s work with children and adults in need.

More than 200 riders took part, some following the five-mile route and some on the ten-mile route, all starting and finishing at George V Avenue. Worthing mayor Paul Baker started the event and mayoress Sandra Baker completed the five-mile route. Read more: Guild Care hosts biggest Pedal Along the Prom yet

More than 200 people signed up, the highest number yet for Pedal Along the Prom
More than 200 people signed up, the highest number yet for Pedal Along the Prom
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Standing out from the crowd in a Union Flag suit
Standing out from the crowd in a Union Flag suit
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Littlehampton father and son Simon and Aaron Day took part in the ten-mile challenge
Littlehampton father and son Simon and Aaron Day took part in the ten-mile challenge
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
A team from Sight Support Worthing with Worthing mayor Paul Baker
A team from Sight Support Worthing with Worthing mayor Paul Baker
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2