PICTURES: Dementia day of action

A day of action on dementia had a big impact in Worthing and Ferring, with the help of Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and a 1964 open-top bus.

Mr Smytherman, who is chairman of Worthing Dementia Action Alliance steering group, stood on the top deck, ringing his bell and calling out to people as the bus travelled along the seafront last Tuesday.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, centre, with Worthing Dementia Action Alliance members, supporters and guests in South Street Square

The Worthing Dementia Action Day was part of the national Dementia Action Week and was organised by the alliance with the help of Stagecoach South.

Carers and people living with dementia were taken on bus trips and treated to tea and cakes at Abbeyfield Ferring.

Guests included services users from Alzheimer’s Society Worthing and Guild Care.

Mr Smytherman said they were grateful to Stagecoach for the opportunity, as the vintage bus had been a focal point, enabling the alliance to gain some great publicity.

West Sussex County Council has launched a survey for people affected by dementia, including family and friends. They are being encouraged to share their experiences of care and support.

The aim of this survey is to collect information about the care and support available to people affected by dementia, identify gaps in services and support, and consider how things might be done differently in the future.

Visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/dementiasurvey for the survey.

For more information on the alliance, visit www.dementiafriendlyworthing.org