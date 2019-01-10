Reaching Families ‘thrilled’ with support given by TSB in Worthing

A Worthing-based charity that helps families across the county is thrilled with the support it has received from a town centre bank.

Reaching Families empowers, cares for and informs parents and families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Worthing deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe and town crier Bob Smytherman joined Reaching Families for its tenth anniversary celebrations last summer

It is the charity partner chosen by TSB, in South Street, as staff are passionate about helping the community to thrive.

A total of £285 was raised at a Christmas-themed day with mince pies and a raffle.

BBrian O’Hagan, project manager at Reaching Families, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this latest donation from TSB. Small charities like ours just wouldn’t survive without this sort of support, so we are incredibly grateful.”

The bank works in partnership with customers and branches are empowered to choose a cause in their communities that matters to them.

Beth Taylor, a banker at TSB Worthing, said: “Our team in Worthing has worked hard putting in a lot of time and dedication to make this event a success.

“We have really enjoyed our fundraising so far and it is fantastic to know the difference that our efforts will make to Reaching Families.”

