Rehab clinic to open in Littlehampton on former GP surgery site

A rehab clinic is set to open on the former site of a GP surgery in Littlehampton town centre.
Lovelong House has been set up in East Street, Littlehampton, which was Arun Medical Group’s surgery before it closed in 2016.
The 14-bed private detox and rehabilitation facility will also have ‘a well-being centre and high dependency unit offering 24-hour nursing care’, a 10-week family program and 24-hour client support line after discharge, the company said.
Founder and CEO Jenny Andrew and her business partner Gary Long have a combined recovery time of 11 years from addiction, and wanted to use their experience to help others.
Jenny said: “I believe that providing the tools for self-care with an aftercare program is a crucial ingredient to living a life free from addiction.”
There will be a series of open days on February 7, 8 and 9 for members of the public to see how it works.
Call 01903 866 206 or email enquiries@lovelong.co.uk for more information.