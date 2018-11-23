Reporter tries out Bodystreet electric-pulse gym in Worthing for six weeks: the weigh-in

In the next installment of reporter James Butler's six-week trial of the Bodystreet studio in Chapel Road, Worthing, he gets some good health news from a weigh-in with a difference.

Having got to grips with the exercise routine - 20 minutes of being zapped with electrodes while tensing in various positions - it was time for the initial weigh-in.

Reporter James Butler has been trying out the Bodystreet gym in Worthing. On the left: James after session one.

Bodystreet manager Charlie took me over to what appeared to be weighing scales; but attached to them was a handlebar on a cord which I had to hold in front of me as I stepped on them.

Apparently, the scales use something similar to sonar to assess your body fat, muscle mass and even the weight of your bones. Before I knew it, the measurements had been taken, but I wouldn't get the results until after my workout.

This session was marginally easier than the first, as my body adjusted to the intensity of the pulses. One area which I had particular difficulty with was any position which required me to balance on one leg; keeping grounded when you are being zapped is tough enough on two.

So Charlie adjusted the workout, getting me to hold onto the machine which powered the electric impulses.

As we chatted after the workout, he revealed he had increased the difficulty in the positions I had excelled in, tailoring the exercise to suit me.

After a glass (or three) of water, we sat down and went through the weigh-in results - and he had some good news to share.

I'm 26 - but according to these tests, my metabolic age was four years younger than my biological age. Diana said that only one in ten people were a year younger, so I was some kind of medical marvel!

I took this with a pinch of salt, but the other results were also interesting. My metabolic age was calculated after the machine worked out my metabolic rate, the amount of energy I use daily at rest.

According to the machine, I burnt 2,879 calories a day, meaning I had a pretty high metabolism.

My goals were to put on some muscle mass on my upper body - so to do this, Charlie explained, it was important I upped my protein intake, the key to building muscle, and ate more calories than I burnt off.

And as anyone who knows me will attest, eating in large quantities has never been a problem for me.

My body mass index was 21.6 - within the healthy range - but Charlie said that he did not focus on this figure, as increased muscle mass could still push you into the unhealthy bracket.

At the end of the trial, I will be measured again; so I will be able to see in writing if it has made a difference.