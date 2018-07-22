Runner ‘over the moon’ to finish 5 in 5 challenge

NHS manager Ian Puttock completed five marathons in five days during one of the hottest weeks of the year.

He was running for Heads On, the charity of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health and specialist learning disability services across south east England.

Ian, 48, from Angmering, has raised more than £3,000. He recently celebrated 30 years’ service with the NHS and currently works in the trust’s IT team.

The marathons were organised by Sussex Trail events on consecutive days and included routes across Highdown Hill and Shoreham Beach.

Ian finished the first of his five 26.2-mile runs in exactly five hours.

Despite the heat and fatigue from running long distance every day, his slowest time was six hours four minutes and his quickest time was four hours 59 minutes, his final run.

Ian said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have completed the five marathons in five days and I’m very delighted to have all five medals. I’m still pinching myself that I managed to do it.

“I was fortunate to run with others looking to achieve their five in five, it was all about supporting each other. And the final two laps of that last marathon was something else – the support was amazing, with friends, family, colleagues and Heads On charity all there cheering me on. It spurred me on to be able to finish strong.”

There’s still time to sponsor Ian. Visit www.justgiving.com/ian-5in5

READ MORE

‘5 in 5’ marathon challenge for Heads On

Sex ‘superbug’ could have infected thousands in West Sussex

Teenager risks going blind to relieve severe headache pain