Rustington cheerleaders Outlaw Allstars perform at Disneyland Paris

Rustington cheerleaders are off to Disneyland Paris for an international competition featuring squads from all over Europe.

This is the first time the girls at Outlaw Allstars Cheerleading Group have had the opportunity to travel to France to compete at this level and everyone is very excited.

The competitive cheerleading team was launched in Rustington in 2016 and is now based at Unit 7 Phoenix Court, Dominion Way.

Karen Finneran, founder, said: “For some, this is their first opportunity to go abroad, so the coaches, Grace Finneran and Lara Dumbleton, and I are so excited to be able to offer and share this experience with them and some of the parents.

“This trip will be a great stimulus for their self esteem and wellbeing, as well as to experience some of what France has to offer.

“Everybody is so excited and we hope to make this a regular benefit to our squad for future years.”

The squad, which is funded through subs and fundraising, is taking 21 girls aged five to 29 to Future Cheer, a Take Us 2 The Magic competition, this weekend.

Karen said: “The competition see squads from all over Europe compete at an international level. Our squad have also auditioned for Disney and have been accepted to perform in the Sunday Disney Parade in front of thousands of visitors.

Overall, Outlaw Allstars has more than 60 members, aged from four to 30-plus. Visit its community page on Facebook for more information.

Looking back at the 1960s in Littlehampton with the Mods

Littlehampton Mods are back together thanks to monthly reunions

The Silver Line’s friendship service provides unique support, says 86-year-old Littlehampton widow