Slimming World recognises Worthing weight-loss expert for her leadership

Worthing weight-loss expert Robyn Gatland is celebrating after being recognised for her work as a Slimming World team developer.

Robyn, a consultant based atMaybridge Keystone Slimming World in Goring, was one of around 100 high-achieving team developers from across the UK and Ireland invited to Slimming World’s Team Developer Thank You Day at its head office in Derbyshire.

Robyn runs her own slimming groups and supports other consultants in Worthing and Angmering.

As part of the national Team Developer Thank You Day, Robyn was invited to discuss best practice and share her tips on delivering a first-class weight-management service.

Guests also heard from motivational speaker and author Michael Heppell, who gave a talk on ‘how to be brilliant’, as well some of the organisation’s most successful weight-loss consultants from across the UK.

Robyn said: “It was a real honour to be invited to the special day at Slimming World HQ. The day itself was so inspirational from start to finish. To have had the opportunity to meet and share ideas with other top-performing consultants and managers as well as hear from someone as motivational as Michael was an experience I will never forget.

“I left Derbyshire brimming with ideas and raring to get home, and there is no doubt the insight will enable me to improve the support I give to other consultants in the area, so that anyone who attends Slimming World in Worthing through to Angmering, including the members who attend my Slimming World group each week, get the very best possible service and support to achieve their weight-loss dreams.”

Like all Slimming World consultants, Robyn lost weight at a group herself, so knows just how valuable group support can be.

Robyn added: “Being recognised is not just a triumph for me but also for the members and consultants in the Worthing groups. They are the ones who make each group the success it is, with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful compassionate support they show to each other every week.

“They have lost an amazing amount of weight this year, and each week as members lose weight I see them growing in confidence. I see them changing their health, becoming more active, trying out new foods and recipes, and finding the courage to take on challenges that they’ve always dreamed of.

“Members who arrive at group with their self-esteem at rock bottom start to hold their heads high and stand tall as they lose weight successfully and are encouraged and supported to make changes by the rest of the group.”

Robyn’s groups are held every Wednesday at 10am, 5.30pm or 7.30pm at The Maybridge Keystone Centre, Goring. To join in, turn up at a session or contact Robyn on 07824905085.

-----

Slimming group leaders meet Peter Andre

Pregnancy shock follows change to healthy lifestyle

Weight loss leads to national award for Worthing teenager