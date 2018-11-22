Slimming World silver award for two Worthing mums – one dropped 4st 9lb in a year and one started dieting after getting stuck on a slide

Two Slimming World consultants from Worthing have won silver awards for the first time, having each helped more than 100 people in the area to lose weight.

Rachael Davis dropped 4st 9lb in a year and took over the running of a group at Thomas A’Becket Infant School in Tarring at the end of August.

Sarah Huskinson and Rachael Davis are now silver status consultants with Slimming World

Within just a few weeks, she had welcomed many new members, having featured in an article in the Worthing Herald.

Rachael said: “My Slimming World relaunch was such a huge success, I became a silver status consultant in my first month.”

At the same time, her colleague Sarah Huskinson, who took over the running of a group at the Sidney Walter Centre in May, also achieved silver status.

Sarah started dieting after getting stuck on a slide and lost more than 4½ stone.

The two groups, which have 280 members in total, have collectively lost 3,914lbs in the short time Rachael and Sarah have been running them.

Rachael and Sarah said: “We are delighted to have received the silver award for our Worthing groups. We feel passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way we did when we lost almost ten stone between us with Slimming World.

“Losing weight has made us feel happier and healthier and has given us so much more confidence. Becoming consultants has meant we can share those feelings and help others to achieve the same success we have.

“Seeing the members in our groups - mums, dads, grandmas and young people, too - reach their target weight is so rewarding and receiving this award is just the icing on the cake.

“We’re over the moon to have become silver consultants so soon into our roles and now we are going for gold, although we feel like we’ve already struck gold - we have healthy figures, fabulous jobs that we love and some great friends in our members. We are very lucky and truly believe we have the best job in the world.”

The accolade is awarded to Slimming World consultants who have 100 regular members of more in their group.

Rachael’s group is at Thomas A’Becket Infant School, Pelham Road, Tarring, on Thursdays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more information, call her on 07787 572426 or pop along.

Sarah’s group is at the Sidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road, Worthing, at 8.30am and 10.30am. For more information, telephone 07766132457.

Worthing mum drops 4st 9lb in a year

Mum starting dieting after getting stuck on slide