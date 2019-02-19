Southwick mum took her own life, inquest concludes

A mother of two who had suffered from post-natal depression for many years took her own life, an inquest heard.

Emma Elsey, 39, was found dead at her home in Old Barn Way, Southwick, on October 4 last year.

On Tuesday, an inquest at Centenary House, Crawley, heard how Ms Elsey had suffered from post-natal depression for many years.

Suicide is preventable and Samaritans are there to talk to anyone that needs support. Please see the note at the bottom of this article.

Coroner’s officer John Halloran told the inquest: “She suffered post-natal depression and was given medication but told she would need to take it for life.

“A year before her death there was a deterioration in Emma’s wellbeing. It was unknown if she was still taking her medication.”

The inquest heard that on October 3 last year she did not go into work but told her sister that she would see her the next day.

The following day one of her daughters came home from school to find a note on the door and another inside. Paramedics attended and Ms Elsey was found dead inside.

A post-mortem examination found she had died by hanging.

Assistant coroner Karen Harrold recorded a conclusion of suicide and expressed her condolences to Ms Elsey’s family.

• Anyone affected by this article or who needs support can call the Samaritans free, at any time, on 116 123. For more information about post-natal depression and the support available, visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/post-natal-depression/treatment