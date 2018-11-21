Supermarket recalls two Christmas food products

Waitrose is recalling two Christmas products due to incorrect date labelling.

The recall is for Christmas 12 Breaded King Prawns and Christmas ten Spicy Prawn Selection.

The products should have been labelled with a use-by date of November 25 2018.

Exact product details:

- Waitrose 12 Breaded King Prawns

Pack size 160g

Use by 28 November 2018

- Waitrose Christmas 10 Spicy Prawn Selection

Pack size 245g

Use by 04 December 2018

Action taken by company

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all stores that are selling these products.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought any of the products.