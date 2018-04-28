Surprise money for care home

A not-for-profit society providing supported living and help at home for older people has received a £100,000 windfall.

Abbeyfield Ferring was presented with the substantial donation following the liquidation of Careways Trust, which ran a care home in Wadhurst, East Sussex.

The society, a member of the National Abbeyfield Society, runs Old School House, in Ferring Street, Ferring, and Cornwell House, in Beehive Lane, Ferring, as well as a domiciliary care service for residents in Ferring, Goring and Rustington.

Jacqui Swindells, chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to receive such a large donation, which will enable us to continue our work to help people live independent lives with help available when needed.

“This wonderful amount of money is being used to completely refurbish the kitchen at Old School House, as well as redesigning, extending and improving the garden.”

Abbeyfield Ferring Society was founded in 1980 by the late Bill Cornwell and his wife Joan to provide high standards of help at home, supported living and residential care for the older residents of Ferring and surrounding area.

The society was chosen to benefit by Careways’ trustees, who wanted to help a similar organisation in the same county.

Ray Flanigan, chairman, said: “It was a real struggle for the trustees to try to run a business on a voluntary basis and still keep an eye on the trust’s charitable aims.”