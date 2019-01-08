Sussex Tornados Cheerleaders uniform campaign hits target

People thought Sussex Tornados Cheerleaders were crazy when they launched a £15,000 uniform appeal but five months on, the charity has hit its target.

Fundraising secretary Lisa Wickens said all the coaches are volunteers and they are thrilled with the success of the campaign to buy new uniform.

There are currently seven competing teams in the programme, with training at the group’s sport-for-all premises in Arndale Road, Wick.

It was the increase in numbers, with an extra 45 athletes enrolled for the 21st season, that led to the uniform appeal.

Lisa said: “Everyone thought we were crazy when we said we needed to raise £15,000 in five months, however I am delighted to inform you with hard work, dedication and determination, we have done it.

Cheerleading is an expensive sport but Sussex Tornados Cheerleaders provides a safe place for young people to enjoy the benefits of exercise, to be a part of something and learn team building and leadership skills in a disciplined but caring environment

“We would like to thank the local community for supporting us. This is a huge achievement for all of the Tornados cheer family.

“We would also like to thank both Tesco and Morrisons for letting us bag pack at their Littlehampton stores. We would also like to acknowledge all the hard work our athletes and coaches have put in, attending fêtes, running tumble camps, having cake sales, and our parents for arranging quiz and movie nights, etc.”

The Tornados are based on the Lineside Industrial Estate but have members from far and wide.

As well as the Allstar programme for competition athletes, the charity runs a Cheer for Fun and open gym session. Visit www.sussextornados.com for more information.

