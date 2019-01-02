Sussex winners in annual St John Ambulance competition revealed

The Shoreham and Portslade Division of St John Ambulance is celebrating after two title wins in the charity’s annual district competition.

Oliver Faragher, 14, was named District Cadet of the Year and is only the second-ever cadet from the division to win the title.

Oliver Faragher, 14, who joined St John Ambulance only a year ago, was named District Cadet of the Year

And Freddie Fraser, nine, was awarded District Badger of the Year at the annual competition to find the charity’s best young volunteers in Sussex.

Oliver Faragher, a GCSE student a Shoreham College, said: “I was astounded and immensely proud to have won the award as I am the second-ever cadet to win it for my unit.

“The competition was a tremendous challenge and it was brilliant getting to see all of the other participants, who all did amazingly during the day.

“I’m really looking forward to my year as District Cadet of the Year as I get a chance to represent all of the cadets in the district as well as help with the organisation of loads of fun events.”

Freddie Fraser, nine, was awarded the prize for District Badger of the Year

Oliver, who joined St John Ambulance only a year ago, will go on to compete for the regional title for London and South.

Oliver added: “I’d really recommend volunteering with St John Ambulance. I feel no matter who you are, there is always something you will enjoy.

“If you want to help in the community, being on public duty is a meaningful way of contributing, or if you’re looking to make new friends, unit meetings can provide just that.”

He is Deputy Member of Youth Parliament for East Arun, Adur and Worthing, and has also been selected to be a Lord Lieutenant Cadet for West Sussex during 2019.

Kasey Cosens, 16, from Bexhill, was runner-up in the District Cadet of the Year competition

The competition saw the best of the first aid charity’s young volunteers from the area take part in a variety of tough tasks.

Freddie said: “I feel very proud and rewarded. The dedication from St John Ambulance is amazing, because one day in the future I can save someone’s life.

“Everything I have learned in my unit is what got me here. Thank you to my unit leader, Helen Fox.”

Eastbourne cadet Kasey Cosens, 16, from Bexhill, was runner-up in the District Cadet of the Year competition. She has also been selected to represent the Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex in 2019.

Kasey said: “I enjoy St John Ambulance because I love being part of an organisation which aims to help people and strives to make a big enough difference to make an impact on individual’s lives.

“I am very excited about being a Lord Lieutenant Cadet as it allows me to be a representative of St John Ambulance Cadets in the district.”

St John Ambulance Cadets are aged ten to 17 and Badgers are aged seven to ten.

Jo Gardner-Smith, regional youth manager, said: “First aid is an important skill for people of all ages to learn and Oliver, Kasey and Freddie are already acting as excellent ambassadors for this message.

“Their support and passion will help us to encourage more young people to learn some basic life saving skills and potentially be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”

For more information on St John Ambulance, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 104950.

