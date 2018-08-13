These are Worthing’s best and worst rated GP practices – as rated by you

The Worthing Herald can today reveal a list of Worthing’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of BN11.

GP ratings from the NHS Choices website

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating



Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Worthing, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

Cornerways Surgery – 145 George V Avenue, Worthing – 95.9 per cent would recommend

Broadwater Medical Centre – 5-11 Broadwater Boulevard, Worthing – 89.5 per cent would recommend

St.Lawrence Surgery – 79 St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing – 88.5 per cent would recommend

Victoria Road Surgery – 50 Victoria Road, Worthing –85.4 per cent would recommend

Durrington Health Centre – Durrington Lane, Worthing – 85.4 per cent would recommend

The Lime Tree Surgery – Lime Tree Avenue, Worthing – 80.6 per cent would recommend

Barn Surgery – 22 Ferring Street, Worthing – 68 per cent would recommend

Health Central Surgery for Homeless People Central Clinic – Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing – 60 per cent would recommend

Worthing Medical Group – 23 Shelley Road, Worthing – 60 per cent would recommend

Heene Road Surgery – 145 Heene Road, Worthing – 60 per cent would recommend

Selden Medical Centre – 6 Selden Road, Worthing – 55.8 per cent would recommend

Dr Thompson And Partners – 2-6 The Strand, Goring-By-Sea, Worthing – 51.8 per cent would recommend

The Phoenix Surgery – 4 The Waterfront, Worthing – 49.8 per cent would recommend

Lime Tree Surgery Durrington – Durrington Lane, Worthing – data not available